Sevens

Fiji 7s to play Australia in quarter-final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 3:02 pm
[Source: FRU]

The Fiji 7s side will play Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games tonight.

Fiji will play Australia who is one of the best finishers after the pool games.

The Olympic champions will meet the Australians at 10pm.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first quarterfinal, New Zealand takes on Canada at 8:30pm while Great Britain meets USA in the second quarterfinal at 9pm.

Argentina faces South Africa in the third quarterfinal at 9:30pm.

The semifinal will be held at 2pm tomorrow with the final at 9pm.

