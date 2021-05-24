Fiji 7s to play Australia in quarter-final

The Fiji 7s side will play Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games tonight.

Fiji will play Australia who is one of the best finishers after the pool games.

The Olympic champions will meet the Australians at 10pm.

In the first quarterfinal, New Zealand takes on Canada at 8:30pm while Great Britain meets USA in the second quarterfinal at 9pm.

Argentina faces South Africa in the third quarterfinal at 9:30pm.

The semifinal will be held at 2pm tomorrow with the final at 9pm.