Fiji 7s to grouped with Dubai 7s champs for Cape Town

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s team is pooled with Dubai 7s defending champions South Africa, France and Canada in Group A of the Cape Town 7s.
The next leg of the series kicks off this Friday and Fiji is expected to try and redeem themselves.
In Pool B is Ireland, Samoa, Uruguay and Japan.
New Zealand is in Pool C with Argentina, Kenya and Spain while Pool D consist of USA, Australia, Great Britain and Uganda.
Meanwhile, the Fijiana side is pooled with New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil.
Dubai 7s champion Australia is in Pool A with Ireland, Spain and hosts South Africa.
In Pool C is USA, France, Canada and Japan.
