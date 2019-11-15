Home

Fiji 7s to continue with Olympics preparations

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 22, 2020 9:37 am

The Fiji Airways national Men’s 7s team will continue their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the squad that will be in camp will be less than 20 players which is aligned with the government’s protocol.

O’Connor says management has been given strict instructions to ensure that the player’s safety is a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have advised with all our high-performance coach, to align their programs from now until the situation is reviewed and the government makes further announcements to comply with government announcements.” 

The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan begins on the 24th of July to August 9th.

