Fiji 7s team has had fruitful training sessions: Baber

The recent cyclones that impacted Fiji has not deterred the Fiji Sevens team’s preparations for the Hamilton 7s tournaments.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the team has had fruitful training sessions at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbor.

Many Fijians gathered at the Nadi Airport this morning to say their goodbyes to the Fiji 7s players early this morning and Coach Gareth Baber knows people have high hopes with the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t perform in the first two tournaments, we know that. We need to put something together now in these next two, and that is what we are prepared to do.”

The Fiji 7s team will play Spain tomorrow morning in a friendly match in preparation for the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins this Saturday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.