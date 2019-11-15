Home

Fiji 7s team has had fruitful training sessions: Baber

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
January 20, 2020 4:56 pm
Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber with a fan at the Nadi International Airport [Source: Fiji Ruby]

The recent cyclones that impacted Fiji has not deterred the Fiji Sevens team’s preparations for the Hamilton 7s tournaments.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the team has had fruitful training sessions at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbor.

Many Fijians gathered at the Nadi Airport this morning to say their goodbyes to the Fiji 7s players early this morning and Coach Gareth Baber knows people have high hopes with the team.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We didn’t perform in the first two tournaments, we know that. We need to put something together now in these next two, and that is what we are prepared to do.”

The Fiji 7s team will play Spain tomorrow morning in a friendly match in preparation for the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins this Saturday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

