Fiji 7s team finalized for LA 7s with Volivoli as 13th player

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has finalized his 13 member squad for the Los Angeles 7s which starts tomorrow.

Police 7s forward Suliano Volivoli is the 13th man while Apenisa Cakaubalavu has been rested.

Baber has retained all his players who were part of the Hamilton and Sydney leg as they try to go back-to-back at the Los Angeles 7s after claiming their first title of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series in Sydney earlier this month.

Baber said they know the tournament will be tough and therefore they need to be very smart on how they approach their pponents from the very first game.

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s takes on an invitational South Korea 7s team in their first pool match tomorrow at 6.51am (FJT), then faces France at 9.47am (FJT) and battles it out against Argentina at 1.05pm (FJT) at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s final 12-member squad

Sevuloni Mocenacagi Josua Vakurunabili Kavekini Tabu Asaeli Tuivuaka Livai Ikanikoda Meli Derenalagi Vilimoni Botitu Waisea Nacuqu Jerry Tuwai Alasio Naduva Aminiasi Tuimaba Napolioni Ratu Suliano Volivoli

[Source:Fiji Rugby]