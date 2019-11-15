Fiji 7s team depart for New Zealand

The Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens Team has departed for New Zealand this morning.

Large crowds of people gathered at the Nadi International Airport this morning to wish their 7s heroes the best for the next two legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments.

Fans from all walks of life huddled around their favourite players to ensure they got the last glimpse of them and also to click a selfie or two.

With Meli Derenalagi and Jerry Tuwai co-captaining the team, the entire country is anticipating a better outing than the last two this season.

Series Champions Fiji is currently placed 6th on the standings with 20 points.

Fiji will face Australia, Argentina, and Samoa in pool play in the Hamilton 7s tournament which kicks off this Saturday from 10.57am.