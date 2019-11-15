Sevens
Fiji 7s team depart for New Zealand
January 20, 2020 1:05 pm
Meli Derenalagi with fans at the Nadi International Airport [Source: Fiji Rugby]
The Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens Team has departed for New Zealand this morning.
Large crowds of people gathered at the Nadi International Airport this morning to wish their 7s heroes the best for the next two legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments.
Fans from all walks of life huddled around their favourite players to ensure they got the last glimpse of them and also to click a selfie or two.
With Meli Derenalagi and Jerry Tuwai co-captaining the team, the entire country is anticipating a better outing than the last two this season.
Series Champions Fiji is currently placed 6th on the standings with 20 points.
Fiji will face Australia, Argentina, and Samoa in pool play in the Hamilton 7s tournament which kicks off this Saturday from 10.57am.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final