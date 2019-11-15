Home

Fiji 7s team depart for New Zealand

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
January 20, 2020 1:05 pm
Meli Derenalagi with fans at the Nadi International Airport [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens Team has departed for New Zealand this morning.

Large crowds of people gathered at the Nadi International Airport this morning to wish their 7s heroes the best for the next two legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments.

Fans from all walks of life huddled around their favourite players to ensure they got the last glimpse of them and also to click a selfie or two.

Article continues after advertisement

With Meli Derenalagi and Jerry Tuwai co-captaining the team, the entire country is anticipating a better outing than the last two this season.

Series Champions Fiji is currently placed 6th on the standings with 20 points.

Fiji will face Australia, Argentina, and Samoa in pool play in the Hamilton 7s tournament which kicks off this Saturday from 10.57am.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

