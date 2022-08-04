Fiji 7s team arrives home

The Fiji 7s team has returned home from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu says although they’re disappointed to return without the Gold medal, they will work on the lessons learned from this outing.

Meanwhile, Veteran player Tevita Daugunu says poor decision making was one of their mistakes during the Gold medal match against South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

Daugunu adds that the absence of experienced players like Jerry Tuwai played a significant role in the outcome of the match.

Assistant Coach Viliame Satala accompanied the team home while Head Coach Ben Gollings is yet to return to the country.