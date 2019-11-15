Fiji 7s sides return prize money to Uluinakau club

The Fiji Babas White and Fiji Babas Blue gave their prize money back to the Uluinakau rugby club yesterday.

Both teams reached the final of the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s which Fiji Babas White won 26-24 to claim the $5000 prize money while Fiji Babas Blue received $1000 as runners-up.

However, during the finals presentation, an emotional Uluinakau rugby President Epi Kolinivala announced both teams are giving their prize money back to the club.

As a result, the club reimbursed $100 each to the 24 clubs that featured in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kaminieli Rasaku was named the player of the final.

Looking at other winners, Uluinakau Blue won the Bowl title, Nadi Yellow was crowned the Fellow Fijians winner, Tabadamu took out the Plate final and Mala Young Boys finished at the top in the Youth competition.