Fiji 7s sides confirmed for Uluinakau 7s

Fans can expect a bigger and highly competitive 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament as two Fiji teams will be taking part.

The tournament will start on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, with 24 top local teams confirmed for the men’s competition.

Among the 24 teams are Marist and Savusavu 7s champs Tabadamu, Uluinakau, and two shadow national sevens teams; Fiji Babas Blue and Fiji Babas White.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says only the top six teams from the six men’s pool will commence to the quarterfinals.

With the six, the best two performing teams from pool play will also progress to the quarters.

Yamaivava says this will allow for a highly competitive tournament.

“We are very blessed to have top teams especially the Fiji Babas White and Blue participating in this year’s tournament which has added spice to the tournament. We have 24 teams, six pools of four teams. The top teams from the six pools will qualify into the main quarterfinal and the best two from the six pools will join the six teams to make up the main cup quarterfinal.”

A total of 16 youth and six Fellow Fijians teams have sealed their place in the tournament.

The tournament kicks off on Friday at 9am.