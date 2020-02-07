Fiji 7s side calls for support in Sydney

Fiji is the most successful team on Australian soil since the World Sevens Series started in 1999.

In the 18 year history of the Australia 7s, Fiji has won five times after claiming the inaugural title in 2000 at Lang Park in Brisbane when Waisale Serevi scored the winning try.

Fiji took out the title in 2007 at the Adelaide Oval before winning it two years in a row at the Gold Coast in 2012 and 2013.

Our last title in Australia was in Gold Coast in 2014, a team coached by Ben Ryan which introduced to the world of rugby a then unknown Jerry Tuwai.

But Fiji has never won a title in Sydney since it started in 2016 and Captain Meli Derenalagi says there is nothing more they need but support at Bankwest Stadium, home to Maika Sivo and the Paramatta Eels.

‘It will be great for us having local supporters and fans out here they usually come in numbers and we thank them for coming out to support the team.’

Young Fijiana captain Tokasa Seniyasi says having Fijians everywhere they play motivates them to go the extra yard.

‘It will make us feel more comfortable and hope there will be support in Sydney for us.’

While both national captains are calling for support, All Blacks 7s skipper Scott Curry is worried about the heat in Sydney this weekend.

‘Heat is definitely going to be a factor this weekend I guess playing the black jersey probably doesn’t help in that to be honest I think and how the teams will try to adapt to the heat will definitely have an impact on the results this weekend.’

The Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm today followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33 tonight.

Their last pool game tomorrow against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will play USA in their first match at 10:30am today.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm and their final pool match is against Brazil at 9:45am tomorrow.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.