Fiji 7s reps to feature for Raiwasa Taveuni

Five current national 7s players will be playing at the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival tomorrow.

The five are Iowane Teba, Iowane Raturaciri, Daniele Yaya, Kaminieli Rasaku and Manueli Maisamoa will be joining their team Raiwasa Taveuni from tomorrow.

Raiwasa Taveuni Manager, Seba Vulakoro confirms the five will fly into Taveuni tomorrow morning after their quarantine in Nadi.

Vulakoro adds they will arrive in time to play in the side’s last pool game which is against Nawaka.

The five recently returned from Dubai competing in the World Rugby 7s Series legs Dubai.

You can watch the Wairiki 7s delayed coverage on the FBC Sports channel.