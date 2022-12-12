Fiji 7s remains fifth, pooled with Samoa in Hamilton

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side remains fifth on the World Series standings after three rounds.

Fiji now has 40 points, seven behind new leaders Samoa.

The national side finished fifth at the Cape Town 7s.

South Africa, New Zealand and the USA are the other teams above the Waisea Nacuqu captained side.

The Fiji 7s side has been drawn in pool A with the consistent Samoa team at the Hamilton tournament in New Zealand.

Also joining Fiji and Samoa are France and Kenya.

New Zealand heads pool B with Great Britain, Australia and invitation team Tonga.

Pool C includes the USA, Uruguay, Ireland and Japan while South Africa is in group D with Argentina, Spain and Canada.

The Fijiana have New Zealand, Great Britain, Papua New Guinea in their pool for the Hamilton 7s that will be held on the 21st and 22nd of January.