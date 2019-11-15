Fiji 7s receive bronze medal for finishing third in World Series

The Fiji 7s side received their bronze medal today for finishing third in the 2019/2020 World Sevens Series.

Fiji finished the series in third place with 83 points after World Rugby cancelled the remaining tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only six tournaments were played including Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Tournaments that were still left to be played before it was cancelled were London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Fiji won one out of the six tournaments when they claimed their first title in Sydney with a close 12-10 victory over South Africa in the final in February.

New Zealand won the gold medal after finishing first with 115 points and silver went to South Africa who finished in second place with 104 points.

Meanwhile, most of the Fiji 7s players will be in action for their respective clubs next week at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Some of the national extended squad members will feature for Mizuno Babas.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber earlier said that he is looking forward to watching the players at the Marist 7s after more than five months without playing sevens.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from next Thursday to Saturday.