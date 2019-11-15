Fiji 7s players will not be rushed into Skipper Cup

The national 7s players will not be rushed into the Skipper Cup competition.

This has been confirmed by Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Baber says the players in the national sevens extended squad will miss the early rounds of Skipper Cup.

“The most important thing I have at the moment is giving this guys a base and a framework for being able to do the running volume they play in the competition so the idea is they would possibly enter the Skipper Cup a couple of rounds late because they need to do this work”.

Last week three Fiji 7s suqad members were training with the Skipper Cup champions Suva.

These players included Terio Tamani, Jiuta Waniqolo and Alasio Naduva.

The Skipper Cup will kick off on the 25th of next month with Nadroga hosting Suva in the feature match of round one, and it’s also a Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge game.