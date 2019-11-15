Fiji 7s players are safe

The Fiji 7s players who played at the Los Angeles and Vancouver tournaments are safe according to the Fiji Rugby Union.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the 7s players are safe and have been cleared from isolation by the Ministry of Health with no players so far showing any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

O’Connor says the players also did not return home via the San Francisco flight with Fiji’s first COVID-19 victim.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRU has arranged with their High-Performance Coaches including the Men and Women’s 7s teams to manage their athletes and training environments in compliance to the regulations announced yesterday coordinating their programs around reduced groups sizes and more importantly practising safe and appropriate hygiene at all times.

O’Connor adds they are encouraging their affiliate unions to align to these measures and likewise to cancel their organized club competitions and any gathering which will result in 20 or more people gathering at once.

Meanwhile, FRU has suspended all forms of competition and events across the nation with immediate effect, until further notice.

This decision has been made in light of the enhanced controls announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday, upon the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 in Lautoka.

Source: FRU