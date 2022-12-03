Fiji overcomes Kenya in Dubai 7s

Waisea Nacuqu scored a try for Fiji against Kenya [Source: World Rugby 7s]

Fiji came from behind to overcome Kenya 21-17 and book its place in the Dubai 7s 9th place final.

Kenya led 17-7 at the break with tries from Kevin Wekesa, Denis Abukuse and Nelson Oyoo.

Fiji’s only try was scored by Jeremaia Matana in the first minute of the play.

Always good to see Mr Nitro in action 🚀 Alasio Naduva has still got it 👌#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/zeT8xWw2zg — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 3, 2022

Two converted tries in the second half by policeman Waisea Nacuqu and former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Filipo Bukayaro saw Fiji reclaim the lead and they held on to come away with the win.