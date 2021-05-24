Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fiji 7s outclass Samoa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 10:06 am
Kamanieli Rasaku. [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side has demolished Samoa 45-5 in the first Cup semifinal of the Vancouver 7s and will play Argentina in the final at 12.58pm.

Fiji started with Josua Vakurunabili, Tevita Dagunu, Elia Canakaivata, Jerry Tuwai, Iowane Raturaciri,Kaminieli Rasaku and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Olympic gold medalist Vakurunabili got Fiji in front with a try after three minutes following some patient buildup despite the structured Samoan defense.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s defense was tested a minute later but they were rewarded from a counter attack inside their 22-meter line with Naduvalo running in for their second.

Naduvulo got his second a minute later off some brilliant work from the restart for a 19-nil lead.

Just when many thought that was enough, Vakurunabili ran in again for his second and the team’s fourth after being set up by captain Daugunu for a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Samoans who have been in impressive form in Vancouver were shocked with Fiji’s performance as the national side mastered the restarts and kept their opponents guessing.

Rasaku showed his strength when he shrugged off two defenders to score another try before Samoa’s Ioina Sione dotted down for their first.

Debutant Tira Welagi scored his first World Series try when he sliced through the defence before Filipo Bukayaro had the final say.

Meanwhile, in another semifinal, Argentina beat Australia 24-12.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.