Fiji 7s outclass Samoa

The Fiji 7s side has demolished Samoa 45-5 in the first Cup semifinal of the Vancouver 7s and will play Argentina in the final at 12.58pm.

Fiji started with Josua Vakurunabili, Tevita Dagunu, Elia Canakaivata, Jerry Tuwai, Iowane Raturaciri,Kaminieli Rasaku and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Olympic gold medalist Vakurunabili got Fiji in front with a try after three minutes following some patient buildup despite the structured Samoan defense.

Fiji’s defense was tested a minute later but they were rewarded from a counter attack inside their 22-meter line with Naduvalo running in for their second.

Naduvulo got his second a minute later off some brilliant work from the restart for a 19-nil lead.

Just when many thought that was enough, Vakurunabili ran in again for his second and the team’s fourth after being set up by captain Daugunu for a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Samoans who have been in impressive form in Vancouver were shocked with Fiji’s performance as the national side mastered the restarts and kept their opponents guessing.

Rasaku showed his strength when he shrugged off two defenders to score another try before Samoa’s Ioina Sione dotted down for their first.

Debutant Tira Welagi scored his first World Series try when he sliced through the defence before Filipo Bukayaro had the final say.

Meanwhile, in another semifinal, Argentina beat Australia 24-12.