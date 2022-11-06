Fiji 7s on track for six in a row

Joseva Talacolo

The national 7s side is just a step away from retaining its Hong Kong 7s title for the sixth successive time.

This is after the side defeated Samoa 19-7 in the semifinal.

Fiji started with Josua Vakurinabili, Jeremaia Matana, Joseva Talacolo, Filipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba and Filipe Sauturaga.

The national side was first on the board with Sauturaga showing pure strength to break two Samoan tackles.

However, Samoa replied less than a minute later as Melani Matavao scored a converted try.

Sauturaga put Fiji again in front after combining with Teba close to the sideline with Nacuqu failing to add the extra two points.

Is there anything more beautiful than a perfect offload? 👏@fijirugby have secured their spot in the #HK7s final!#HSBC7s | #HK7s pic.twitter.com/ycSjEou0Sa — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) November 6, 2022

Fiji was leading 12-7 at halftime.

It was a brilliant start to the second half by the Fijians with Talacolo sprinting away untouched after lovely touches by Bukayaro, Matana and Teba.

Samoa was reduced to six men for a deliberate knock-on with three minutes remaining.

Trailing 7-19, Samoa tried to register more points as they used the width of the field but Fiji’s defence was solid.

The Hong Kong 7s final will kick off at 11pm.