Fiji 7s men's and women's teams ready to depart for Brisbane

The Fiji 7s men’s and women’s teams are about to depart for the Oceania 7s tournament in Australia.

The two teams are currently at the Nadi Airport checking in and will travel in a charted flight to Brisbane later tonight.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will take part in the much-anticipated PacificAus Sports Oceania Rugby Sevens from the 25th to the 27th of this month in Townsville, Australia.