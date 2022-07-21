Fiji 7s manager stood down

Ben Gollings

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings and his assistant Viliame Satala are handling the managerial duties for the side at the Commonwealth Games in England.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor.

O’Connor says during the final week of preparation in Fiji the manager had to be stood down as requested by Gollings due to certain issues.

Since the accreditations for the Commonwealth Games were done months ago, the FRU couldn’t get another manager for the trip.

O’Connor says Fiji 7s will have a new manager in its next two assignments.

“We will appoint a new manager as soon as the team returns back home to prepare for the LA 7s and World Cup’.

The national side will move into the Commonwealth Games village tomorrow”.

Fiji is pooled with Zambia, Wales, Canada and the 7s competition starts next Friday.