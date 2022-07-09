Fiji 7s drawn with Canada in Pool C

The Fiji Men’s 7s team has been pooled with Canada, Wales and Zambia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England which will be played at the end of the month.

The pool announcement was made today, with the national side placed in Pool C.

2018 champions, New Zealand, England, Samoa and Sri Lanka complete the line-up in group A.

Pool B of the men’s competition sees Scotland drawn against South Africa, Tonga, and Malaysia.

The final pool in the men’s competition includes Australia, Kenya, Uganda and Jamaica.

The Fijiana 7s team on the other hand is in Pool B with Australia, Scotland and South Africa.

England’s women’s team has also been drawn against reigning champions New Zealand, Canada, and Sri Lanka in Pool A.

All group matches will be held on the 29th and 30th of July with semi-finals, play-offs and medal matches to be played on July 31st.

The tournament will be held at Coventry Stadium.