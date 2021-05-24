Home

Sevens

Two out of two for Fiji 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 10:02 pm
[Source: FRU]

The Fiji 7s side produced a great second half performance to beat Oceania Selection 32-12 in its second and final match in Townsville, Queensland.

It was a much improved effort from the Jerry Tuwai led side compared to their first outing against Australia.

Rusiate Nasove struck first with an unconverted try.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Oceania team which is a second Australian side replied with a converted try before Waisea Nacuqu exposed the weak opposition defense to score for a 10-7 lead to Fiji at the break.

Kavekini Tabu copped a yellow card inside the first minute of the second half but it failed to deter the national side as they ran in another three successive tries with Nacuqu grabbing his second and one each to Meli Derenalagi and Napolioni Bolaca.

The host scored another try but Fiji sealed the win when Kitione Taliga ran in to score.

Tomorrow Fiji will play New Zealand at 4:22pm then Australia at 9:30pm.

Fiji defeated Australia 26-14 in its first match.

 

