Fiji 7s aware of Argentina and France threats

Fiji Airways national men’s sevens coach Gareth Baber is aware of what’s at stake at the Los Angeles Sevens this Sunday.

Baber says the side looks to make amends after they lost to both Argentina and France in the last two tournaments.

“There is danger across the board for these tournaments. We haven’t reacted well when we played to Argentina, we lost to France as well in South Africa first in the playoffs. That hurts and we want to put that right. It is not just a matter of going in there with the belief it will be different but you got to make it different. And we know we have got to work hard and make sure that we are accurate with the games that we need to get into our game.”

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Los Angeles 7s on FBC TV.