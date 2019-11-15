FDS Barbarians to face Police Blue in Wairiki 7s final

FDS Barbarians will take on Blue Gas Police Blue in the main cup final of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

The Jerry Tuwai captained FDS Barbarians side beat champion Tabadamu in the first semifinal 19-0.

It was an exhilarating game with the offload king Pio Tuwai working his magic on the ground drawing cheers from the crowd.

FDS Barbarians’ Kitione Salawa crossed the try line in the first minute of the game to jot down their first points 5-0.

The try was successfully converted and the side led 7-0.

Just before half time, FDS Barbarians’ Jone Marika crossed the try line again, taking up their points to 12 – 0 at the breather.

In the 2nd half, national 7s rep Jiuta Wainiqolo ran in another try which was successfully converted.

In the 2nd semifinal, Blue Gas Police Blue beat last year’s runner up Raiwasa Resort Taveuni 14-5.

Police, with the likes of Livai Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu and Kalioni Nasoko proved too strong for Taveuni’s Raiwasa Resort team.

The final of the main cup competition will be held at 5.15pm.