FDA Barbarians to feature in first Wairiki 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 2, 2020 6:12 am

Jerry Tuwai and the FDS Barbarian Brothers will feature for the first in the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tomorrow.

The side is one of the teams from the central division to travel to Taveuni for one of top 7s tournaments in the northern division.

The side finished third in 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and will be out to go step further this time around.

The nearly formed side is laced with national’s reps like Jerry Tuwai, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kamieli Rasaku and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

The young side will feature tomorrow at the Wariki grounds in Taveuni.

 

