FBC teams up with Uluinakau 7s

The Uluinakau rugby club has teamed up with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for its sevens tournament this year.

FBC and Uluinakau officials struck the deal today before the tournament kicks off in two weeks.

Uluinakau President Epi Kolinivala says this partnership is quite significant because it’s a first in the tournament’s 11-year history.

“After 11 years of running the tournament, this is the first time that we have a major sponsor to work up with the tournament we have been running for 11 years and I want to thank FBC for working with us”.

FBC Operations Manager TV, Vinal Raj says the partnership is part of nation-building.

“We believe that the development of grassroots rugby is vital for sports and plays an integral part of nation-building. The FBC is privileged to be part of the process by showcasing these talents to Fiji and the world”.

Organizers are targeting 32 men’s, 16 youth teams, 8 Indo-Fijian and 8 women’s teams for the tournament.

The men’s winner walks away with $5000 and the youth champion will collect $2000 while the women’s and Indo-Fijian champs get $1000 each.

The Uluinakau 7s will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on the 11th and 12th of December.