FBC signs exclusive deal with Uprising 7s

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has signed an exclusive media partnership deal with the Mobil Uprising 7s organizing committee.

This means local and overseas fans can enjoy the two days action live from the comfort of their homes.

Tournament organizer and former Fiji 7s manager Ropate Kauvesi says it is a way to help our Fiji 7s side.

“We are very happy at Uprising to put up the 7s which is now known as the Mobil Uprising 7s to help our Fiji team prepare towards the Olympics”.

FBC TV Operations Manager Vinal Raj says more details about the tournament will be revealed in the coming days.

“For local viewers we will be charging $10 and for overseas viewers it will be $USD20 details on how to access the platform and how to pay will be followed in the coming days”.

The tournament will be held at Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor next week.