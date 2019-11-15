FBC partners with Tabadamu 7s

Fijians will be able to watch the delayed coverage of the 2nd Basic Homes Tabdamu 7s on FBC TV.

A partnership was signed this morning by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Tabadamu 7s organizers.

Tabadamu 7s Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the partnership is vital.

“It is very important for any media company to partner with any sporting body in promoting grassroots rugby development which is what we promote for this year’s tournament. It will also motivate the players to give their best and most players will be looking for coverage and FBC will provide for them.”

20 men’s teams and 12 youth teams have confirmed their participation in this year’s tournament.

Organizers have confirmed the BLK women’s team and the Nadi Aviators women’s team will be given game time during the competition regardless of the cancellation of the women’s competition.

The Tabadamu 7s kicks off this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.