Favorites record wins at Wairiki 7s

The 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival kicked off Day 2 of competition with the start of the senior men’s competition this morning with Pool 1 favorites Police Blues thrashing Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 15-0.

The first round of Pool games also saw Raiwasa Resort Taveuni beat St Patrick Vunikura 7- nil.

CKS Tabadamu was in fine form and defeated Roots Exile 24-nil.

Lavena Reds lost to a much better Dominion Brothers side 10–nil.

Army Green won against Delaivuna Brother 19-nil.

St Joseph 1 played to a 5-all draw with Holy Cross.

Naselesele Rams beat Hot Spring Savusavu 17-12.

Navesibasaga Kanakana won by default against Nadroga Stallions.

Vuna played to a 7-all draw with Maravu Taveuni.

Somosomo Sharks thrashed Welagi Reds 24-nil

Raiwasa Taveuni beat Malake Senior 17-nil.

The second round of pool games continue at the Wairiki Parish Grounds.

Meanwhile, the Women’s rugby competition will commence from 11.50am with Sea Hawks playing against Flying Vixen, Police Blue will take on Hptspring Rugby, St Theresa will go against Holy Cross women and Natabua Women will play Northern Babas.

You can watch the delayed Wairiki 7s coverage on FBC Sports channel.