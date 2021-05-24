Home

Sevens

FASANOC withhold celebrations to a later date

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:36 pm
The Fiji 7s team after winning the gold medal [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee is planning to put together a celebration for Team Fiji athletes when things normalize in the country.

Speaking from Tokyo, Japan, FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says there is obviously an inability to gather and to celebrate and FASANOC will not push for a celebration will the Ministry of Health believes it’s applicable to do so.

She says for now, the athletes are encouraged to celebrate within their bubbles and in their homes as they will need to set examples and follow protocols.

“So obviously as Patrick mentioned we won’t be able to have what we normally have a thanksgiving function when we come back home and obviously that will not be possible but there will come a time that we will be able to recognize the performances from Tokyo 2020 and when that time comes we’ll certainly have a celebration”

The remaining Team Fiji athletes and officials will return to Fiji next Tuesday.

