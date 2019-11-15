Fans support gives the added boost: Baber

The support from Fijian fans overseas is important to the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side on their campaign at the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the atmosphere provided by their fans in any tournament gives them an added boost on the field.

Baber says while the support from fans are always welcomed, players cannot afford to lose their focus.

“I don’t know exactly where in LA but where we are situated in, we’ve had some small support around us which is nice and we just came a little bit earlier but it’s been good. This is a place to obviously stay focused on what they’ve got to do and not move away or get distracted by things that they can go off and look at but yeah we’ve had some Fijian friends around for support and quiet good so far”

The Fiji 7s side lost to South Africa 24-29 in extra time in a pulsating final yesterday which has landed them in the third position at the World Series standing.

The team now heads to Canada for the Vancouver Sevens this weekend where they are pooled with France, Canada and Wales.