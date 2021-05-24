Fans fined for not wearing masks at Wairiki 7s

Organizers of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival are urging spectators, teams, and officials to continue to adhere to COVID safety protocols at the games venue.

The advice comes after members of the public at the ground were issued fines by police officers for not wearing masks.

Tournament Director Iowane Gade says the Police are doing their job and those who are coming to the ground should comply with the protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“My only advice to the people of Taveuni is to wear the mask. If fully vaccinated then you can enter the premises. The Police Force has done their job, they have fined a lot of people today. We have been announcing with the MC to encourage people to wear masks. It’s a learning curve for us and I think tomorrow and the next few days will be better”.

Gade adds, at the end of Day 1, they are happy with the results achieved as all games were played as scheduled and a crowd size of 3,000.

Three red cards and 13 yellow cards were issued during the competition.

Meanwhile, defending Under 21 champions Dominion Brothers Blue look well on track to successfully defend their title.

The side beat Tagimoucia Green in their first game 24-0, won against Infinity Juice Fiji Selection 24-7 in their second match and defeated Seniboro Brothers 22-5 in their last group outing.

Under 21 pool competition will be completed tomorrow and the eliminations will be held at 6pm going into the night.

Day 2 of the 7s Carnival starts at 7am with the Under 21 competition, the Senior games, women’s rugby, netball and volleyball.