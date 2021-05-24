Home

Family wishes 13th Warrior well

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 11:06 am
[Source: Sireli Maqala's Instagram]

The family of Fiji’s 13th player, Sireli Maqa have sent an emotional and encouraging message to the young man in Japan.

Many fans thought Maqala would not play at the Olympics because he was named as the 13th player, however, thanks to a policy change surrounding squad regulations made earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee, ensured that every player will be available for selection which means, Maqala was not going to be called an injury replacement.

Head Coach, Gareth Baber has not rested the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student since the first game against Japan as he was either on the starting side or coming off the bench.

Maqala’s parents Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau both work in Labasa and have made sure their son knows they’re with him all the way.

In her message, his mom Rosa says that the Bureiwai villager from Ra should enjoy his game and give his best.

“Wishing you all the best, enjoy your game, be content, we are praying for you, so you can achieve your goal at the Olympics.”

The 22-year-olds dad, Sisa, says Maqala should always be obedient to his leaders.

“Whatever you have achieved is through God alone. You have reached another level in your rugby career and we as your family wish you well.”

Fiji will play Argentina at 2:30pm today in the second semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the first semifinal, Great Britain faces New Zealand at 2pm.

 


[Source: Delaiyadua village]

 

[Source: Maqala’s parents Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau]

