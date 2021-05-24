Experienced players miss out for Tabadamu

Some senior players will not be in action for Tabadamu in this week’s Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

Team Manager Daniele Cakaunivalu has confirmed to FBC Sports that some of their experienced reps are still in Dubai.

Cakaunivalu says former national reps Leo Naikasau and Glen Cakautani along with Petero Kelevanua and Josevani Soro went for the Dubai Invitational tournament last week.

The four will miss the trip to Taveuni which means that only George Bose and Semisi Tasere are the familiar faces in the team.

Cakaunivalu adds former playmaker Luke Lutunavanua who is the younger brother of Peni Gaunimeke will be coaching the team.

Tabadamu is pooled with Roots Exile, Kingdom Warriors, and Qeleni Blues for the tournament.

The Wairiki 7s will kick off on Wednesday and you can catch the delayed coverage on FBC Sports.