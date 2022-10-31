Expectations high for Fiji 7s

Josua Vakurinabili was part of the 2019 winning team

Fiji is the most successful nation in the Hong Kong 7s and the current squad knows they carry the huge responsibility of carrying this legacy further.

19 times has Fiji lifted the Hong Kong 7s trophy, winning back-to-back from 2015 to 2019 and goes in this year as favorites especially as World Cup winners.

The Ben Gollings-coached side understands the expectations from families and supporters and Hong Kong 7s debutant Josevani Soro says this has been one of the topics of discussion among the players.

“We’ve talked about how tough our pool is and we understand this is an important tournament and we have to treat each game as a final.”

Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Josua Vakurinabili were part of the 2019 winning team while captain Waisea Nacuqu was also in the squad but was ruled out due to injury.

10 of the players in the current squad will be making their Hong Kong 7s debut.

Fiji is in Pool C with the United State of America, Japan and Spain.

The national team plays Japan first on Friday at 8.52pm at So Kon Po in Hong Kong.