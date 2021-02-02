Execution still needs work says Fuli

The Fijiana team will be coming in the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament on Friday with the whole new mindset.

Despite making it to the final in the Super 7s Series last month, Fijiana were defeated by Mount Masada 15-nil.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says that has been a learning experience for the national side as they prepare themselves for this weekend’s event.

One area Fuli has highlighted that will need work is the execution.

“It is the decision making on the edge. Though the players have the capabilities to shift the ball as quick as possible to the edge. But it is the decision making when there is a mismatch on the edge and how well they can utilize the space and try and manipulate the defense.”

Fijiana who are going into the tournament under the name Mount Camel will take on Army in its first match on Friday at 11am.