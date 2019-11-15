Home

Sevens

Exciting Super Series ahead: Baber

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 20, 2020 8:30 am

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says the FRU ‘Super Series’ will see some of the best local talents competing on one stage for the top spot.

The Series will feature  top 16 teams from around the country vying for the title to be the first local 7s champions.

Baber says this will be an avenue for the national squad members to be more engaged in rugby with the Olympic Games just around the corner.

Article continues after advertisement

The bit that I will need to get right on top of that is potentially looking at how I can take those best players and get them regularly playing against each other in a 7s tournament where you can like the HSBC we can get to know some of those players competing with their club teams on a regular basis.” 

The first ‘Super Series’ tournament will be held on the 22nd and 23rd of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

