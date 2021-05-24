Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Even if it’s a few minutes I’ll give my best: Matana

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 1:24 pm
Raiwasa Taveuni player Jeremaia Matana.

One of the new Fiji 7s players who is on his first overseas trip hopes he’ll prove he deserves his spot in the national side at the Dubai 7s this week.

Raiwasa Taveuni player Jeremaia Matana who is also the cousin of Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi still can’t believe he’ll wear the national jumper in the World 7s Series this weekend.

The 23-year-old says leaving our shores by plane for the first time is quite an unforgettable experience, but he has to prove his worth.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is real, I still don’t believe that I’m leaving Fiji’. I think just to give my best in every opportunity I get to play, even if I get only a few minutes, I’ll just give my best.”

Matana is one of the new 11 players identified in local tournaments and Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli they’re the best we have at the moment.

The Dubai 7s starts on Friday and you can watch all the action LIVE on FBC TV.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.