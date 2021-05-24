Even if it’s a few minutes I’ll give my best: Matana

One of the new Fiji 7s players who is on his first overseas trip hopes he’ll prove he deserves his spot in the national side at the Dubai 7s this week.

Raiwasa Taveuni player Jeremaia Matana who is also the cousin of Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi still can’t believe he’ll wear the national jumper in the World 7s Series this weekend.

The 23-year-old says leaving our shores by plane for the first time is quite an unforgettable experience, but he has to prove his worth.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is real, I still don’t believe that I’m leaving Fiji’. I think just to give my best in every opportunity I get to play, even if I get only a few minutes, I’ll just give my best.”

Matana is one of the new 11 players identified in local tournaments and Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli they’re the best we have at the moment.

The Dubai 7s starts on Friday and you can watch all the action LIVE on FBC TV.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.