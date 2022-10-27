Equal number of men’s and women’s teams at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji Coral Coast 7s/facebook]

Next year’s McDonalds Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s will have the same number of men’s and women’s teams.

This is part of the tournament’s family friendly vision as the prize money will also be the same for the winning men’s and women’s sides.

There were 42 participating teams spread across 16 men’s, 12 women’s and 16 youth teams at the last tournament in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Tournament Director Jay Whyte says after the Fijiana’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medal win, it should be clear to all now that our rugby talent pool has equal parts men and women.



[Source: Fiji Coral Coast 7s/facebook]

He adds the abuse our women rugby players used to face just for playing rugby thankfully has stopped, and it continues with Coral Coast 7s making sure the playing field is equal and remains equal.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held from January 12-14 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and the tournament ambassador is Kenya 7s legend Colins Injera.