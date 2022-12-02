Equal fees for men and women in World 7s Series from 2023

[Source: World Rugby]

Men’s and women’s teams in the World Sevens Series will receive equal participation fees from 2023 with a 70 per cent uplift in World Rugby’s investment in participation fees in the new model.

This ground-breaking development is part of the remodeled Series which will include seven festival-style events in seven iconic global destinations across seven months.

Player welfare considerations remain paramount and the reduction in the number of tournaments will allow players to perform at the very best of their ability every time they enter the pitch.

Article continues after advertisement

The sport’s governing body is also supporting the ambition to deliver more environmentally sustainable events in line with the World Rugby Environmental Sustainability Plan 2030 launched earlier this year.

The remodeled Series will feature the best 12 men’s and women’s teams and is set to kick off in December 2023

Confirmed hosts, competition dates and a new brand identity will be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Dubai 7s kicks off today with the Fijiana taking on Japan at 5:22pm then Spain at 8:43pm and Ireland at 12:13am tomorrow.

The Fiji 7s side faces Uruguay at 7:12pm followed by New Zealand at 10:11pm and Argentina at 4:05am tomorrow.