Sevens

England first up for Fiji 7s in Malaga

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 18, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Olympic gold medalist Fiji will face England in its first pool match at the Malaga 7s in Spain next month.

World Rugby has released the fixtures for the third tournament which also includes the women.

Fiji 7s plays England at 11:50pm on Friday, January 21.

Article continues after advertisement

The next group match will be at 4:53am on Saturday, January 22 against World Series leaders South Africa.

Fiji’s last pool match is against Scotland at 11:55pm on Saturday.

Our Fijiana faces Olympic champions New Zealand at 9:06pm on Friday followed by Canada at 2:34am on Saturday before wrapping up its pool games against USA at 9:06pm.

