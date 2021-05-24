England first up for Fiji 7s in Malaga

Olympic gold medalist Fiji will face England in its first pool match at the Malaga 7s in Spain next month.

World Rugby has released the fixtures for the third tournament which also includes the women.

Fiji 7s plays England at 11:50pm on Friday, January 21.

The #HSBC7s Series is heading to Malaga in January 2022 🇪🇸 😎 These pools are 🔥#Spain7s pic.twitter.com/Y1jM5fVnh2 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 17, 2021

The next group match will be at 4:53am on Saturday, January 22 against World Series leaders South Africa.

Fiji’s last pool match is against Scotland at 11:55pm on Saturday.

Our Fijiana faces Olympic champions New Zealand at 9:06pm on Friday followed by Canada at 2:34am on Saturday before wrapping up its pool games against USA at 9:06pm.