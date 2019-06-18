England first team to qualify for Hamilton 7s semifinals

England is the first men’s team which is through to the Hamilton 7s Cup semifinals even with a pool match left to play.

The James Rodwell coached side is already assured the top spot in Pool B following a tense 21-19 victory over South Africa.

Even if England lose to Japan and the Blitzboks beat Kenya in the final pool round, both teams finish on seven points the head-to-head rule will place England on top.

The All Blacks Sevens, defending champions Fiji and England are the only teams with a perfect record after day one of the Hamilton 7s.

France and Canada, though, are also unbeaten in Pool C after playing out a 12-12 draw in their second match, having already seen off the challenge of Spain and Ireland respectively.

The pool stage concludes on Sunday after which the four teams topping their respective pools will progress straight to the Cup semi-finals in a new competition format where only the teams that top the pools qualify for the semifinals.