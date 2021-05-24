Home

Sevens

Emotional reunion for the Wainiqolo’s

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 12:15 pm

It was an emotional reunion for 22-year-old Fiji Sevens player Jiuta Wainiqolo and his family today as the gold medalist arrived at his Navua home after five months.

Wainiqolo arrived to a cheerful welcome this morning after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games few weeks ago.

Wainiqolo says being away from home for five months it was not easy.

Due to the lockdown he was not even able to see, and there were days when he wanted to break camp just to see his family.

However he’s happy that his sacrifice paid off.

Wainiqolo also told FBC sports that despite the challenges he was optimistic that they would win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

His dream of playing with players such as Jerry Tuwai and Semi Radradra also came true and a memory he will cherish forever.

Wainiqolo has also signed up for a French Top 14 club and is expected to leave for France later this month.

However, Wainiqolo says for now he just wants to spend more time with his family and friends.

Wainiqolo’s family is also making arrangements to celebrate his victory.

