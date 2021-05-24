Home

Ellia Green retires

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 10:51 am
Ellia Green [Source: Aus 7s/twitter]

Fiji born Australian Sevens legend Ellia Green has announced her retirement from the sport.

Green made the announcement via social media after a decade-long career in Sevens.

The 28-year-old posted on Instagram saying an incredible 10-years of being an Australian Rugby Sevens player has come to an end.

She thanked everyone that has supported her throughout her incredible sevens career.

Green says she’ll now play a more challenging role which is parenthood.

The Australian 7s side released a statement congratulating the 2016 Olympic gold medalist for a phenomenal 7s series career.

Green made her debut in 2012 and went on to establish herself as one of the most damaging players in sevens history, becoming Australia’s highest try scorer with 141.

