Ellia Green delivered 7s tickets to rapper 50 Cent room

Fiji born Aussie 7s try scoring machine Ellia Green will not forget the 2015 Dubai 7s.

The 27-year-old says her best stop on the World Series is Dubai.

The speedster says her best memory about Dubai was when she personally delivered match tickets to the hotel room of rapper ‘50 Cent’.

“I knew he was performing the next night so I wrote him a song put it on twitter, instagram and facebook and then delivered the tickets to his door, did he answer the door, no, but I left the tickets there”

Meanwhile, like any player, there is always life after rugby and Fiji born Australian women’s 7s speedster Ellia Green has already made up her mind.

Green adds she’d love to team up with the United Nations after rugby.

“One of my goals post rugby is to work for the United Nations I’ve been doing a bit of work with them for the past two or three years with UN Women I guess since I was about 17 or 18 I wanted to work for the UN as a nurse or as a peace-keeper so I did nursing after high school before I was playing rugby”.

Green was part of the Aussie 7s side that won the women’s gold medal at the Rio Olympics in Brazil.

She spent 10 years in athletics, representing Australia in the 100m, 200m and long jump at the World Junior Championships, until her cousins convinced her to try a hand at rugby sevens.

Green was recruited by the Australian Rugby Sevens program after attending a Pathway to Gold Talent ID camp in Melbourne in 2012.