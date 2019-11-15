Elimination one confirmed for Marist 7s

The Elimination one for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tomorrow have been confirmed.

After the pre-elimination for the 2nd and 3rd ranked teams from each pool, the 16 teams are finalized to take on the 12 pool winners and four best finishes according to rankings.

Once Elimination one is completed tomorrow, the 16 winners will then go and play in Elimination 2 where the top eight teams make the quarterfinals.

The top 16 teams from the pools based on points for and against were Police White, Fire, Raiwasa Taveuni, Dominion Brothers, FDS Barbarian Brothers, Tabadamu 1, Samurai Navatulevu, Wardens Gold, Navutulevu, Uprising, Yasawa Rugby, Maravu Taveuni, Yamacia, Nabouwalu Selection, Dritabua Cavaliers and

Pacific Warrior Nairai.

Looking at the Elimination one fixtures, Police White play Nakete UK Babas at 8am followed by Pacific Warrior Nairai and Blue Diamond.

Eighth ranked team Wardens Gold meet Waimanu Gold, Navutulevu takes on Marist, Dominion Brothers against Newborn Waibasaga and Yamacia battles Uluinakau.

Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers will face Seniboro Blues at the ANZ Stadium at 8:55am, Uprising meet Ratu Filise, Fire will be up against Army Red, Dritabua Cavaliers and Eastern Saints.

Samurai Navatulevu play defending champions Police Blue, Maravu Taveuni will meet Waimaro Young Boys, Raiwasa Taveuni faces Jussi Bunivai, Nabouwalu Selection meets Warden Green.

In the 15th match, former champions Tabadamu 1 plays Wadigi Salvo from Lautoka and the final game will be between Yasawa and Meli Derenalagi’s Army Green.

Ticket prices for the final day are $20 for the grandstand and embankment $7.