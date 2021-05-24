Early Christmas gift for Vosaicake

21-year-old Solomone Vosaicake never imagined to be part of the Australian 7s team, three years after taking up the sport.

The Yaveya, Vanuabalavu, Lau lad started playing sevens in 2019 with the Western Sydney Two Blues thanks to the invitation from his uncle, Waisale Qalulu.

Learning the basic skills of rugby and staying fit was a struggle for Vosaicake as he had no experience in the sport whatsoever.

But he was determined to learn the ropes, made his way up the ranks and is now preparing for his Series debut.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Vosaicake says Christmas certainly came early for him and his family as his selection marks a milestone achievement.

“I haven’t played yet but, to be able to be here at this level, i’m just extremely grateful considering where i come from and how the journey has been.”

With maternal links to Saivou in Ra, Vosaicake is no stranger to playing against his fellow Fijians.

He competed in the 2020 Coral Coast 7s and is looking forward to take the field again against his Fijian brothers.

Australia’s first game is against Canada at 7pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fiji 7s will face France at 7:22pm tomorrow, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm tomorrow and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.