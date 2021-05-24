Home

Sevens

Early Christmas gift for Vosaicake

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 12:32 pm
Solomone Vosaicake

21-year-old Solomone Vosaicake never imagined to be part of the Australian 7s team, three years after taking up the sport.

The Yaveya, Vanuabalavu, Lau lad started playing sevens in 2019 with the Western Sydney Two Blues thanks to the invitation from his uncle, Waisale Qalulu.

Learning the basic skills of rugby and staying fit was a struggle for Vosaicake as he had no experience in the sport whatsoever.

Article continues after advertisement

But he was determined to learn the ropes, made his way up the ranks and is now preparing for his Series debut.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Vosaicake says Christmas certainly came early for him and his family as his selection marks a milestone achievement.

“I haven’t played yet but, to be able to be here at this level, i’m just extremely grateful considering where i come from and how the journey has been.”

With maternal links to Saivou in Ra, Vosaicake is no stranger to playing against his fellow Fijians.

He competed in the 2020 Coral Coast 7s and is looking forward to take the field again against his Fijian brothers.

Australia’s first game is against Canada at 7pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fiji 7s will face France at 7:22pm tomorrow, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm tomorrow and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 NOVEMBER
M105:32PMSouth Africa-IrelandPool C
M25:54PMGreat Britain-JapanPool C
M56:16PMUSA-KenyaPool B
M46:38PMArgentina-SpainPool B
M37:00PMAustralia-CanadaPool A
M67:22PMFiji-FrancePool A
M79:24PMSouth Africa-JapanPool C
M89:46PMGreat Britain-IrelandPool C
M910:08PMUSA-SpainPool B
M1010:30PMArgentina-KenyaPool B
M1110:30PMAustralia-FrancePool A
M1210:52PMFiji-CanadaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M1312:08AMIreland-JapanPool C
M1412:40AMGreat Britain-South AfricaPool C
M151:02AMKenya-SpainPool B
M161:24AMArgentina-USAPool B
M172:35AMCanada-FrancePool A
M183:33AMFiji-AustraliaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M196:28PM1st Pool B-Best 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M206:50PM1st Pool C-2nd Pool ACup Quarter-finals
M217:12PM2nd Pool B-2nd Pool CCup Quarter-finals
M227:34PM1st Pool A-2nd Best 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M238:01PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M248:23PM3rd Best 3rd3rd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M259:29PMLoser M19-Loser M205th Place Semi-Final
M269:51PMLoser M21-Loser M225th Place Semi-Final
M2710:18PMWinner M19-Winner M20Cup Semi-Final
M2810:40PMWinner M21-Winner M22Cup Semi-Final
M2911:02PMLoser M23-Loser M2411th Place Play-Off
M3011:24PMWinner M23-Winner M249th Place Play-Off
Sunday28 November
M3112:13AMLoser M25-Loser M267th Place Play-Off
M321:15AMWinner M25-Winner M265th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMLoser M27-Loser M283rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMWinner M27-Winner M28Cup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
