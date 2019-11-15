Home

Dubai and Cape Town 7s cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 8:10 am

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides will not feature at the Dubai and Cape Town 7s.

This is after World Rugby has decided to cancel both tournaments due to ongoing pandemic.

World Rugby says this is done after a comprehensive consultation process and constructive dialogue with the host organisations.

The tournaments were provisionally scheduled for 26-28 November and 4-6 December, 2020.

The decisions were taken in line with relevant government and international public health authority advice and with the health and well-being of the rugby community and the wider public taking precedence.

Both hosts are due to return to a full Series schedule beyond this season.

