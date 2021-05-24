Drua players will attain coveted numbers

The five Fijian Drua players named have been given coveted numbers which they will attain for life.

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca, Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere, Fijian winger Onisi Ratave, loose-forward Nemani Nagusa, and half-back Simione Kuruvoli are the first five players penned for a contract with the Drua for Super Rugby 2022.

Interim Chief Executive Brian Thoburn says all players in the squad will be assigned a number.

“Gold medalist Bolaca honored as Fijian Drua number 1, we’ve decided that all players in the squad will be assigned numbers they’ll attain for life sequentially as they are announced”

He says the numbering system is based on a combination of factors which includes the clubs depth chart and sign-up commitments of each player.

The Fijian Drua will also reveal its coaching staff shortly as well as the remaining 32 players.