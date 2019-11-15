Dranisinukula likely to miss Hamilton 7s

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s captain Paula Dranisinukula is likely to miss HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand next month.

Dranisinukula injured his shoulder in the semi-final clash at Cape Town 7s a fortnight ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian 7s Coach Gareth Baber says the skipper has been examined by the medic’s team and is undergoing rehab to get fit before the Sydney tournament.

Baber says there are a few niggling injuries in the team but all are expected to be fit before they go into the camp this Saturday.

Five times Hong Kong Champion and World 7s player Jerry Tuwai, Meli Derenalagi, and Waisea Nacuqu are other options Baber could see before naming his captain for the next leg.

Fiji takes on Samoa in its opening Hamilton 7s match at 12.47 pm on January 25th.

They then meet Australia at 6.35 pm before facing Argentina at 11.57 am on January 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20 pm while the final is scheduled for 7.56 pm.